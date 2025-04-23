Her Sister-In-Law Got Mad At Her Because Of A Photo On Social Media, So She Made A Post To Set The Record Straight And Let Everyone Know Her Niece Is Not Her Child

I know that I’m (hopefully) preaching to the choir, but you really shouldn’t believe everything you see on social media.

In fact, you shouldn’t believe MOST of it.

And this story is a perfect example of what I’m talking about!

Check out what happened and see if you think this woman did anything wrong.

Start now!

AITA for not correcting everyone assuming my niece is my daughter? “So I (27f) have a one year old niece (I’ll call her Molly) by my older brother and SIL (both 30). SIL and I don’t really get along, because she never makes any effort to interact with anyone. They’ve been married 5 years and after countless holidays, cookouts, and other events I’ve spoken to her maybe a handful of times because she always just sits in a corner somewhere.

She’s done her best!

I know my family is very loud and can be overwhelming, so I’ve tried sitting in with her and trying to have a conversation but she literally just sat on her phone and acted like I wasn’t even talking to her. So the other day my family had a cook out and this is the first event that Molly has been to with extended family. When they got there my brother was holding Molly and pretty much passed her right to me because he knew I would ask. I was walking around with her for a bit, then I went inside to see if SIL wanted her back. She just dismissed her and said since I already was holder her just keep her.

Her SIL avoided parenting duties the whole time.

Since she not walking yet I carried her around all day. People would hold her for a bit, but she always got antsy and wanted to come back to me.

I gave her back to my brother for a bit, but after a while he had started drinking so I took her back. When she started fussing, because I thought she might be hungry I went inside to find SIL and she just pointed me to her diaper bag. Same thing when she needed a change. I have a cousin who is a wedding photographer and he loves taking a bunch of photos when we do family events. I saw him wandering around taking photos, and even posed with Molly for a few.

Uh oh…

Later that night I checked Facebook, since I knew he would probably be uploading them there. I saw he had very recently posted them and one of the first comments was someone saying how cute me and my daughter were. I liked the post, and replied to them saying thanks, but it’s actually my niece and tagged my brother saying it was his daughter. I then closed it and didn’t think anything else of it.

That wasn’t the only comment.

Well apparently there were a lot more comments talking about Molly and I thinking she was my daughter. One of my aunts even made the comment “well she might as well had been her mother for the day.” Now I have all notifications muted and don’t check FB at all so I had no idea all this was going on. Well my brother calls me and says I need to do something about it because SIL was upset and said I was trying to claim Molly as my own.

This caused some problems…

I told them that I had responded to someone and said that she was my niece, but apparently there were so many other comments that one got pushed down. My SIL started yelling saying that I needed to go and respond to every comment that she was my niece. At this point I was very irritated and I told her fine I would fix it. So being slightly petty I made a post and said “Hey, (SIL) wanted me to make sure everyone knows Molly is her baby, and my niece.” I got some comments of people saying they never would’ve know bc she looks so much like me and some were like yeah that’s obvious.

That wasn’t good enough.

Well later my brother called my obviously tired and asked why I did that and now I just embarrassed her. I told him I figured making a post would be better than replying to each comment. Now he’s not talking to me bc he thinks I just did this to be petty (which he’s not fully wrong) and my mom is also upset saying I just like making trouble. My dad and siblings think it was hilarious and I did what she asked for. So what do you think? AITA?”

Her SIL should’ve been more hands on with her daughter during the family event. She can only blame herself.

And here’s how Reddit users reacted.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

And this person said she’s NTA.

That went off the rails in a hurry!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.