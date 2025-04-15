Her Sister-In-Law Refused To Drive Herself And Her Kids Anywhere, But The Rest Of Her Family Was Expected To Take On All Her Responsibilities

Being there for your family is a no-brainer for many people. But things start to get complicated when expectations become one-sided.

When her sister-in-law avoids taking her daughter to the hospital because of her driving anxiety, it leaves one woman feeling more like a chauffeur than a relative.

AITA because i couldn’t take my sis in law to the hospital for my niece I’m 20(F). My brother and his wife are 24 with an almost 3-year-old and a 1-year-old. We all kind of live together.

Last night, my niece (3) had a little bit of a fever, but nothing crazy. Today, she was saying it hurt when she went to the bathroom and that she had an itch, so we’re thinking UTI. Fast forward a few hours — my brother leaves to go help some of her family move things from a relative’s home.

He tells me if I could maybe take them to the doctor, and I said sure, thinking it was going to be an urgent care or hospital nearby. (There are two hospitals less than 15 minutes from our home and at least three urgent cares in the same vicinity.)

My sister-in-law ends up asking me to take her to a hospital that’s like 30-40 minutes away. I tell her I don’t know because I don’t drive on the expressway, and I ask what about the baby. She said she wants to leave her with my mom, who is sick — and she already kind of pointed fingers at me and my mom, thinking we got the 3-year-old sick.

So it just didn’t make sense to me, and I got annoyed because she’s 24, has two babies, and refuses to drive because she’s anxious (but she has a license). She ended up saying she’ll just wait for my brother to get back to take her, but I feel like she’s kind of ticked. I feel she’s going to end up bringing it up. (She’s not afraid to tell my brother to tell us something if she doesn’t like it.) Idk, maybe I’m too harsh, but I swear this is always the same problem with them. She refuses to drive and can’t do anything by herself. AITA?

