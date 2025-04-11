Her Sister-in-Law Kept Overstepping And Talking About Her Marriage, So She Told Her to Mind Her Own Business

If I’ve learned one thing in my life, it’s that you never, ever comment on someone’s marriage unless they specifically ask you to.

AITA for telling my SIL stop overstepping? “I, 30F, and my husband, 36M, have been together 10 years, married for 3 and have a beautiful daughter, 9 years old. I love my family, my daughter is so amazing, funny and just generally amazing to be around. My husband dotes on me and our daughter. There’s never a day we go without laughter in our house.

My husbands brother, 46M, is married to Elle, 35F, also for 3 years, together for 8 years and I can’t say their marriage is an equal or happy one. My BIL works 12 hour days and plays video games when he gets home and that’s really it. I can’t remember the last time he took Elle out for a date or even complimented her or even spent time with their kids. When Elle talks about her husband its always with a strained smile and the usual, “Oh, you know how he is. Men, am I right?”. 2 months ago I found out I was pregnant. Dean and I were overjoyed and our daughter was over the freaking moon. We did try to hide it so we could tell friends and family later on, but the morning sickness was too much and too hard to hide so we just told family. Elle was bringing me pamphlets and snacks etc. It felt nice to have a support system since most of my family are out of town.

Unfortunately, two weeks ago, after finally being able to get an appointment, we had our first scan and found out that my pregnancy was ectopic, my life was in serious danger due to the size of our baby. My tube was about to burst, I had to be rushed for an emergency surgery. I had to be transferred to another hospital and I told Dean to stay home with our daughter and give her comfort, she needs her daddy. Dean was reluctant but went home to look after our daughter. The morning of my surgery, Elle was with me, comforting me to help keep my mind off of things. We were talking about our kids when they were little, I got a little teary eyed and Elle said, “Dean should be here.” I told her that Dean is where I need him to be, getting the house sorted for my “long comfortable stay in bed” as he’d put it. I told Elle I do appreciate her concern but Dean is doing what I’ve asked him to do and is supporting me the best way he knows. She didn’t say anything more after that. And left soon after Dean came to see me after the surgery was done. I was sent home with a long list of do’s and don’t’s which Dean took seriously. After being home a while, Elle came to visit to check on me. We weren’t talking for very long before Elle huffed.

“I can’t believe your husband left you alone in the hospital. What kind of husband does that? I told him off for you, us women have to stick together against bad husbands.” I told her to stop overstepping where it doesn’t concern her. Dean IS supporting me. Yes, it would have been ideal to have him by my side but our daughter needed him. I told him to be home with her until my surgery was done and I was able to go home. I told her I don’t appreciate her comments at all, that it’s not her place. I asked her to leave and I haven’t heard from her since. AITA?”

