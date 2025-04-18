Her Sisters Wanted Her To Babysit Their Kids Even After She Told Them She Was Busy, And Now Everyone Is In A Huge Fight About It

You don’t always have to say “yes” to family, but sometimes people feel guilted into saying “yes” to keep the peace.

This woman didn’t want to babysit her nieces, but her sisters ended up bashing her for it.

She still doesn’t think she should be expected to babysit whenever they want, but they’ve tried really hard to convince her that’s not the case.

Check out what happened!

AITA for not watching my nieces? I 22M have recently moved closer to my siblings. I have two sisters, one with three kids and the other with two. Before I officially moved, I had told my sisters that I am not a babysitter as I knew they would try to guilt trip me because I had been so far away from them for 5 years.

She knew they would put extra responsibilities on her…

Picking them up from school and the occasional hang out at my place is fine with me, but I don’t want watching them to become a normal occasion as I have my own life and things to worry about. Now, I love my nieces and nephews and when I was in high school would watch them from time to time. But now that I’m older I want to worry about my own life and not have to constantly be the family babysitter.

She had already told her sisters!

Apparently, I wasn’t clear enough as last weekend my sister let’s call her Ana and her husband wanted to go out with friends from work. So, she called me to babysit while they went out. I was particularly exhausted from work that night, so I declined because I just wanted to take a shower and go to bed. Plus, I know this particular sister wouldn’t be home till 1 or 2 am. She has always loved to party and never wants it to end.

UH OH!

What I was not expecting was one of the biggest arguments between Ana and me. She called me selfish for not helping her out and claiming that I didn’t want to see her kids. I wasn’t exactly an angel myself in my response I won’t lie. She quickly involved my mom who told me that Ana would do the same for me and that I should just do it as it wouldn’t hurt me.

She didn’t back down.

I was pretty annoyed at this point and reminded both of them that I said that I was not a babysitter before turning off my phone and going to bed. My mom and some of my friends still think I was overacting and one suggested that I take it here.

She’s conflicted now…

So, AITA for not watching my nieces even though I clearly told my sisters that I am not a babysitter? Should I have just toughed it out to avoid all this drama? At this point I don’t know.

GEEZ! That is some drama.

Why can’t the sisters see that she can’t babysit for them all the time?!

Let’s find out what people on Reddit have to say about this one.

This user knows that babysitting is never an obligation!

That’s right! This user thinks it is insane that they didn’t even ask beforehand.

This user sternly believes that the mom should stay out of it.

Exactly! This user knows what siblings are like and thinks it is very annoying!

This user shares how they used to navigate babysitting for their son and it sounds completely reasonable!

Someone’s being really entitled here!

