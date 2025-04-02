Her Stepdaughter Was Being Disrespectful To Her, So She Snapped And Started Screaming At The Nine-Year-Old

A stepmom and stepdaughter relationship can be complicated.

This woman has been trying hard to be a good mother to her stepdaughter, but the nine-year-old has always been disrespectful.

When she reached her limit, she started yelling at the kid.

Now she’s wondering if she messed up.

AITAH for screaming at my stepdaughter? I (27F) have a husband (29M). He has a nine-year-old daughter from his previous relationship. We both look after her, and I do everything a mother should do for her child.

Meet Ivy…

My stepdaughter is Ivy. Her mother abandoned my husband and her when she was 3. I try my best to be a good mom for her, but my stepdaughter doesn’t listen to me at all. My husband says she’s just a child and it’s fine. But I feel really disrespected.

Ivy’s behavior towards her had been problematic.

Last time, when I picked Ivy up from school, she loudly called me a witch. That was in front of her friends to show them that I won’t do anything about it. The last straw was today, she refused to go to school, and she threw a slipper at me.

She finally yelled at Ivy for being disrespectful.

I got really mad and started yelling at her. I pointed out her outrageous behaviour. Ivy started crying. Later, my husband came up to me and started an argument about how she’s just a child. He said she didn’t want to make me mad.

She doesn’t know if she did the right thing.

I left the apartment to take some time for myself. And now, I’m sitting in a cafe and writing this post. So, I don’t know. Am I really overreacting? Or are they the ones in the wrong?

Ivy is clearly pushing boundaries.

Looks like the dad is raising a spoiled, disrespectful brat.

