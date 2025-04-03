Her Young Daughter Lost Her Separated Father, And She Knows She Needs To Break The Sad News But Doesn’t Know How To Do It

Losing a parent at any age is sad, but it’s easier when you know your parent has lived a long life and was ready to go. It’s much harder when you’re a child.

In today’s story, a woman’s ex passed away, and she knows their young daughter is going to be heartbroken when she finds out. She knows she needs to tell her, but how?

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for Not Telling My Daughter That Her Dad Died? I (29F) have a daughter (F8) with my ex. We split when she was 3, but he was always an incredible father.

And then the tragedy strikes.

A year ago, he was diagnosed with cancer. It was aggressive, and no matter how hard he fought, the disease stole pieces of him day by day. My daughter didn’t understand everything, but she knew he was sick. And she knew she didn’t want to be anywhere but with him.

She began to lash out, feeling confusing things.

As his condition worsened, so did her behavior. She screamed at me, threw tantrums, slammed doors she refused to listen to anything I said. But with him? She was gentle. Patient. Loving. Even in his weakest moments, he was her safe place. I became the enemy, the person forcing her away from the only thing that made her feel secure. Two days ago, he died. And I still haven’t told her.

And now it’s just eating away at her.

She keeps asking when she can see him. I keep lying. “He’s resting.” “Not today, sweetie.” “Maybe tomorrow.” Every time she asks, my chest tightens, my throat closes, and I just can’t do it. How do I look into her big, hopeful eyes and tell her the one person she loved more than anything is gone?

She worries about what will happen next.

She’s going to hate me. I know she will. She already resents me for not being him. What happens when she realizes I knew and didn’t tell her? What happens when she realizes he’s never coming back?

The family advice is clear.

My father says I need to tell her now, that waiting will only make it worse. But I don’t know how to take away the last bit of hope she has. I don’t know how to be the one to shatter her world. AITA for keeping this from her, even if just for a little longer?

What a sad story! She needs to tell her, but it will definitely be hard.

People from different life experiences weighed in on Reddit:

Expect her to lash out.

"It will only make things worse."

Maybe a white lie can help?

The moment is coming one way or another.



Truly a heartbreaking event.

