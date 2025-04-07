He’s Tired Of His Stepdaughter’s Inconsiderate Behavior, But Some Think He Went Too Far In Locking Her Out Of The House

Inconsiderate people need to be taught a lesson from time to time…

AITA for locking my nearly 23 year old step-daughter out of the house after her ongoing disrespect? “This is not the first time we’ve made requests of my adult (intelligent) step daughter who’s working as a server living with us the last 9 months after dropping out of college. She’s usually the last one home at night & closing the door between the driveway & garage has become a challenge – several (5/6) times in the last 12 weeks it is inches ajar the next day. **There is no mechanical impediment to it closing** Recently I explained in cold weather mice/vermin/skunk are likely to come in & nest. We asked her to close & lock the door hoping this would help follow through.

Working long hours, we often don’t see her for more than a few minutes in a day. We’ve taken to texting photos of the messes left behind (she’s a Grade-A slob) asking for her help/consideration. She constantly apologizes without modifying her behavior to the point where my wife (her mom) told her some weeks back, “I don’t believe you, I don’t believe you are sorry because you are not modifying your behavior.” I began using this terminology myself. This resulted in occasions where I sent photos of, “problems” only for them to be ignored. When confronted, we got the reply, “well I didn’t know what to say, because if I said I was sorry you wouldn’t believe it, so I just said nothing.” We let her know that no reply was worse than any other option at all. She’s been on our phone bill paying $15/month for unlimited everything with a top tier carrier – the best phone deal anyone could have, but required nudging many months for payment – again – she is currently making $1,000+/wk. It has been made clear to her that not responding to our texts and/or not staying current with her bill will result in dropping her from the plan. My wife has been out of town this week & we’ve had a really good week – I’ve been taking favorite, “dinner requests” from her for the nights she has been home. Low drama.

Wednesday morning is literally freezing where we live & the garage door is open again – I text her a photo captioned ANNOYING! go work out & she’s gone when I get home. I do not get any text response all day – nothing. As the third parent in the mix my vote has (probably rightly) only ever carried little weight, but after suggesting she wasn’t ready to go to college (& being overruled) & the following day suggesting it again when she was suddenly $4,400 short since the prior day… overruled again. You see the pattern here? No consequences… ever. I have stated that a different approach is the only way to get a different result.

So, I lock the door she can’t get in. Instead of arriving home at 10 she gets home at midnight, I’m fast asleep – she can’t get in & sleeps at friends’ houses. Note we live somewhere very safe, I knew she had multiple friend options and that’s what actually happened. I told her she needs to get her own phone bill, she’s off ours. Wife is livid with me. AITA?”

