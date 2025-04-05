His Account Was On His Daughter’s Tablet, But Now That He And His Wife Are Splitting Up, He’s Pretty Sure He Needs To Log Out

It’s astonishing just how much of ourselves is sitting locked behind a single online account.

But when your kids get old enough to get devices of their own, you have to be sure they can’t access your money for every stuffed animal and new game that comes across their screens.

If you’re wondering why, this cautionary tale should do the trick.

AITAH for wanting to take my (34M) Google account off my kid’s (3F) tablet while separating from my partner (35F)? We are in the middle of a separation, living together but in the process of moving out.

But there are devices at play here.

Our daughter has a Samsung tablet that she uses to watch kids YT. I have Google devices, ex has iOS. My Google account is used for the tablet so all my account information is on there.

Then came the lock-out.

This morning, I went to unlock her tablet and I found my ex had put a pass grid on the tablet. When confronted she said was using it to make a server for her stuff and if didn’t have anything to hide I didn’t have to worry.

Now what do we do?

I feel like she’s going to use it to spy/creep/etc on me when we part ways. What can I do in this case? Do I wipe the tablet and tell her to get her own account?













