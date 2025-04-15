His Art Class Students Wouldn’t Participate Until He Gave Them The Tools For An Awesome Experience

A lot of kids thrive in art class.

It’s a place where they can express themselves and decompress from their day.

Unfortunately, not all kids get into it.

See how this teacher finally got their creative juices flowing.

Not being creative? I will make you be creative!

I work as an English Teacher in Asia. I have a group of 5 disruptive boys who don’t put any effort into their work and are simply lazy. My lessons involve the creative side of English. So this means students have to create posters, comics, cartoons etc using the target language.

But the muse still didn’t strike.

While most students would use colouring in pencils and markers etc, these boys would just scribble and hand work in – I mean a 7 year old would produce better work. I tried a points and reward system and nothing worked. I even showed examples of great work. Still nothing! I was tearing my hair out at this point! One day I walked into a random stationery shop and bough the most amazing cheap pencil and marker kit. It had markers, color pencils, pastels and glitter.

So he thought outside the box.

I opened it on my desk and showed the class what I use to create the example. One of the boys asked to borrow a a colored pencil which lead to all of the group asking to use a pencil or crayon etc. Their work improved and was more creative. I took it a step further, I purchased 5 of these kits and gave them to each of these boys. The result? Some of the best class work! The downside was the whole class wanted their own kit. So I ended up buying one for each student in class. So now my whole class is creative and puts in the effort.

Here is what folks are saying.

It reminds me of something that would go viral on social.

Does it matter?

I was thinking the same thing. You can’t favor students just because they’re not trying.

No one shared a personal story like this one!

Weird.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.