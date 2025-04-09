He Wanted To Buy A Car With Cash, But His Bank Has A Strict Daily Cash Withdrawal Limit. So He Found A Clever Workaround To Get His Money… And His Car!

Some rules have loopholes if you look hard enough.

This man wanted to withdraw $1,500 to buy a classic car, but his bank had a strict $1,000 daily cash withdrawal limit.

He was determined to get his car, so he came up with a smart way to get his money anyway.

Read the story below to find out what he did.

Bank cash-back limit thwarted. About twenty years ago, I banked at my local co-op, but apparently, they had a cash out limit of $1000 per day. I wanted about $1500 in cash to purchase a car I had found, a 68 Cadillac Sedan De Ville.

The bank said they couldn’t accommodate this man’s request.

I was told that I could not be accommodated. Luckily, I remembered that cashier’s checks were issued free of charge, so I ordered $1500 worth. When I received them, I signed them and cashed them in.

Eventually, he was able to buy his Cadillac.

It took about a half hour. The line at the back of me got a bit testy, but in the end, I had my Caddy! And great fun it was, too.

Quick thinking, man. Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person shares what they did in the past.

While this person has their own style.

This user comments on the car.

Call your bank and ask for approval, advises this person.

And lastly, this person is more impressed with the car.

Sometimes, you have to get around silly rules to get what you want.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.