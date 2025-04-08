His Brother Asked Him To Help Him Move, But He Thinks Hiring Movers Would Be A Better Idea

Have you ever helped a friend move? It can be a lot of heavy lifting and a long day.

It’s almost a test of whether or not you’re really good friends or not.

If the person asking you to help them move is a family member, it gets even harder to say no.

In today’s story, one man doesn’t want to help his brother move, but he’s wondering if he should help anyway.

Let’s see why he’s hesitant to pick up moving boxes.

AITAH refusing to move brother and sister in law? The premise is simple, I’m 41, my girlfriend 39, and the brother and sister in law around that same age. They found a new house and are planning to move, great for them right? Now I’m being asked to help move and I kinda refused.

He is willing to help but not with the boxes.

I’m happy to help with the electrics, network, wifi, the works. But I’m not willing to walk stairs, get boxes, put in car, repeat until full. Drive an hour. Empty said car, drive back and repeat.

That was fun when I was 20, I helped a friend move 8 years back, I still hear his girlfriend say getting some frozen pizzas and a crate of beer was more then enough for the 8 of us. I had back issues for days.

He thinks it’s better to hire movers.

I decided at 40, preferably earlier, you have to get movers. You are spending hundreds of thousands at a house, you don’t need to save 500 bucks by getting your friends to help moving. AITAH for simply restating I’m happy to help with what I can, but I’m plainly refusing to move boxes.

He needs to know his body’s limits, and it sounds like he does.

He is not obligated to help his brother move just because his friend asked.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

