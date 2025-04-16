His Brother Stole The Attention From Newlyweds By Proposing To His Partner, So This Man Made Sure To Return The Favor At His Brother’s Wedding

Weddings are meant to be about the couple getting married.

AITAH for announcing our pregnancy at my brother’s wedding after he proposed at mine. My brother said he was going to propose at my wedding. I told him no. That it was a day about myself and my wife, and we did not want any distractions.

This man threatened his brother that he would kick him out if he proposed.

My mom lost her cool. She said that he wanted family he might not see again for a while to be a part of the proposal. I said I did not give a crap, and that if he did it, I would have him kicked out.

His brother did it anyway.

He did it. And my mom said if I tried kicking him out, she would leave, too. I just remember seething inside. Fast forward to the present. My brother got married last weekend.

So during the brother’s wedding, he also made a huge announcement.

Instead of a welcome to the family toast, I used the time to announce something big, that we were expecting our first baby. My mom was upset, but my grandmother told her to sit down and shut up. We spent most of the reception talking to family about our coming baby, family we would not see again for a while

Their mother got mad, but he reminded her what she had previously said during his wedding.

My mom says I was a jerk for taking attention away from my brother on his wedding day. She got really mad when I reminded her about my wedding, when she threatened to leave my wedding if I kicked him out after he proposed. I have the screen cap of the text messages.

What goes around comes back around, even during family weddings.

