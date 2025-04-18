Controlling In Laws Were Upset By The Name They Had Chosen For Their Son, So He Wrote A Long Message Explaining That They Were Going To Do Whatever They Wanted

Who would have thought that naming a baby could stir so many arguments in a family?

This guy shares how his in laws are mad at him and his wife because of the baby name they chose. They think the name is a problem and want them to change it, but they think they should be able to name their baby whatever they want.

Check out the full story!

AITA: In-Laws are upset with the name we want to use for our son. My wife and I have two boys and are pregnant with our third boy. My wife’s brother and his wife (Let’s call them Jack and Jill) have a boy as well.

This is where it gets bad…

After we announced to the family that we were expecting, the two sister-in-laws asked my wife if we had a name in mind via text message. This is where things get weird IMO. My wife was like “Yes! We’re thinking of naming him Owen” (Not real name but let’s say it is for this sake). My wife went on to say “Jill, don’t kill us because I know this might add some confusion for y’all!”. Neither sister-in-law replied.

UH OH!

THE REASON it might cause confusion is because on Jill’s side of the family (Unrelated to us), they have a nephew named Owen. Note, we have never met this kid, and our families don’t cross paths like that. Jack and Jill are upset and went to my wife’s parents before talking to us, telling my wife’s parents that they are annoyed and don’t want us to name our son Owen because in their mind, “There’s only one Owen in their lives. It would cause confusion for their 1 year old son having two Owen cousins, etc”.

That’s so unreasonable!

We heard from my wife’s mom that Jill was going to talk to my wife and discuss this. Me, being the husband, figured I would just call Jack (my wife’s brother) and nip this in the bud. Especially cause my wife was super stressed/discouraged that the name was already causing tension. He couldn’t talk until that night so I just sent him this text:

This made things worse…

“No worries. While [my wife] was working out, I just wanted to nip this name thing in the bud. We love you guys, I don’t want the drama. But in no way do you guys have a say in what we name our child. A little mad that I even have to say that out loud. [My wife] was super excited to announce the baby and the name. And now she’s stressed and there’s unnecessary tension. [my wife] shouldn’t have to justify/defend naming her own child. I know they’re gonna have a call but there isn’t room for discussion on it. If we want to name our child whatever name, it’s ours to make. I hate to add to the tension but you guys put us in this situation and it really sucks.”

OOPS!

Well that sent off an explosion. They’re super hurt by the text, saying how aggressive I was. I have already apologized to them for the text and said “I was just trying to set a boundary, but probably took it too far”, etc. Also, since then, we have been trying to set up a call with them to get past this tension/drama but haven’t had any luck.

YIKES! That sounds so problematic!

Why does the sister care so much about someone else’s baby name?

