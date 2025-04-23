His Coworker Didn’t Know A Person Who Passed, But The Coworker Wants To Go To The Service Because He Thinks It Will Make Him Look Good

If you’re going to be fake to try to get ahead in life, make sure you’re not the coworker of the person in this story.

While it’s not always a bad thing to try to make yourself look good in front of the bosses to get ahead, it can be really annoying to hardworking coworkers, and there are lines you shouldn’t cross. Like funerals.

See why this employee couldn’t resist calling a spade a spade.

AITA for telling a coworker to stop brown nosing by going to a funeral and mourning somebody he didn’t know. Last week a long retired former coworker died. He was very popular and well known in our company. I have worked with him in a close team setup for several years and was really sad when I learned that he passed away. Next week is his funeral. I and some other coworkers who worked with him wanted to attend.

But it’s not going to be peaceful.

We have one coworker who has severe fear of missing out (FOMO) and is kind of a brownnoser to the higher ups. He only knows the deceased from the stories we tell about him and he met him only once at a company function where they talked for about 5 minutes in a group setup. He is now running around the company and tells everybody how tragic the death is and how affected he is. Also, when I told my boss that I need PTO to attend the funeral I was told that it would not be possible as at least one team member has to be present in the company and said coworker already asked for PTO so he could attend the funeral.

That led to some animosity…

When I asked him if we could switch he told me: no be said he wants to join the funeral as it would be good tone to join and management will sure appreciate it. That’s where I lost it and I told him to stop brown nosing and making the death of a coworker he didn’t know about him.

He since then complained to our boss that I was rude to him but most of our coworker are on my side. So AITA?

The real problem is that someone who is actually grieving doesn’t get to attend the funeral!

