His Dad’s Ex-Wife Demands That He Establish A Relationship With Her Baby, But This Teenager Isn’t Interested And Blocked Her On All Of His Accounts

Broken families can be complicated.

AITA for telling my dad’s ex wife I don’t care about her or her kid? My parents divorced when I was 2 or younger. I (17M) lived with my mom until she died when I was 7.

Then, my dad decided to stop me going into foster care. He wasn’t an involved dad before mom died, and he didn’t become one after either. But he kept a roof over my head and food in my belly, so he did something I guess.

I got used to doing things for myself. I spent most of my time bouncing around some friends’ houses. I tried to never stay too long, so they wouldn’t grow tired of having me around. And it’s worked. I’m 17 now, and I have less than a year to go.

When I was 15, my dad started dating someone. They got married right before my 16th birthday. They were married for a few months when my dad left her. She was pregnant at the time. He told her he wanted to divorce, and that was it.

She moved out, but tried to win him back, and she tried to build some kind of relationship with me. She said she wanted me to know her baby. I wasn’t interested, so I ignored her. The baby was born and they did a DNA test. The baby is my dad’s kid.

The divorce was finalized a while after that. My dad has nothing to do with his ex’s child, and I never met the baby either. Dad has support taken from his paycheck, but that’s all he has to do with that kid.

His ex wife kept trying to reach me via socials and text. I blocked her number and made my accounts private, so she couldn’t reach me. But the texts didn’t stop even with blocking her. It’s always some different or weird number. She told me dad might not want to know, but I’m a big brother, and her child deserves to have a good relationship with me.

I don’t want one. I’m not interested in meeting her child. Being related doesn’t do anything for me. I ignored her for weeks, before I snapped the other night. She said she was the mother to my sibling, and I had a sibling and they cared about me and needed me.

I sent a text back, saying I don’t care about her or her kid. I also said to leave me alone. I blocked that number then, but she did what she keeps doing.

My next step is once I’m 18, I’ll get a new number and just move on. But ever since I sent that text, she’s been calling me names, saying only a monster wouldn’t love their own flesh and blood sibling. AITA?

No one should be forced into a relationship they don’t want.

