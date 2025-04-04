His Ex-Fiancee Came Crawling Back For Help, But He Decided His Peace Was A Bigger Priority Than Compassion

Life can be unpredictable, and sometimes the people we least expect come knocking, just when we think we’ve moved on.

When one man’s ex-fiancée reached out with a desperate plea for financial assistance, he was left questioning whether kindness or self-preservation should guide his decision.

AITA for refusing to give my pregnant ex-fiancée money after she left me for another man? 3 years ago, my ex-fiancée (31F) left me (33M) for another man just a few months before our wedding. We had been together for 5 years and I was completely blindsided.

She moved in with him almost immediately, and they cut contact with me unless it was about splitting up our shared finances and apartment. I was devastated, but I feel like I have finally moved on.

Now, out of nowhere, she reached out. Turns out, the guy she left me for dumped her after finding out she got pregnant. She’s struggling financially and has asked if I could help her out — specifically, she wants money to cover rent.

She says she has nowhere else to turn and that she wouldn’t ask if she wasn’t desperate. I have the money. I’m in a much better place financially and emotionally than I was back then (I put all my energy into improving myself after what happened). But I don’t see why I should give her anything.

Some friends are saying I’m being selfish, but I don’t see why her choices should be my problem now. Still, part of me does feel guilty. 5 years is a long time, and I did love her. So, AITA for refusing to help her?

If his friends want to help his ex so badly, they should put their money where their mouth is.

There are about a dozen people this ex should have turned to before the man she cruelly left at the altar.

This commenter thought the story was going in a different direction.

If it were up to this user, they would cut this ex off without a second thought.

Sometimes, stepping back is the only way to protect yourself from repeating history.

Choosing peace over guilt should never make you the villain.

