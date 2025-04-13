His Ex-Wife Got Deployed Overseas, But Now Her New Husband Wants To Contest His Bid For Full Custody Of Their Kids

Shared custody is a delicate balance that can tip at any moment.

But after one man’s ex is suddenly deployed, a once-peaceful agreement turns into a power play that no one saw coming.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my kids mom that her husband can’t have my kids while she’s deployed? I (36M) have two kids with my ex, ages 9 and 11. We’ve been divorced for over three years, and she remarried more than two years ago.

In the last few years, the co-parents have seemed to find a system that works for them.

We have legitimate 50/50 custody and split everything down the middle pretty well. We have built a good routine for co-parenting, and things have been smooth for the last few years without any hostility. If there was ever a time in the past when she had to leave for work, she would ask me to watch them full-time in her absence, which I always did happily.

But then, a last-minute life change shook up their happy balance.

A few weeks ago, she found out she’s deploying overseas for six months and asked if, while she was gone, her husband could keep the same 50/50 routine. I said no, as I had assumed I would have full responsibility for them.

But the ex-wife wasn’t happy with this response at all.

This upset them, and it’s been a huge discussion ever since. She says I’m not thinking of the kids, their stability, or their happiness.

But he thinks there are things she isn’t considering either.

I argue that I disagree and that any parent would want the opportunity to have their kids full-time, even if only temporarily. I tried to explain that just because they are with me doesn’t mean I will cut their other lives out completely, but they don’t want to hear it.

Then her new husband tries to throw his weight around too.

Her husband tries to make demands, and every solution I’ve come up with doesn’t work for him. Clearly, I’m the bad guy to them.

But he thinks he his way is more in line with their initial agreement.

Our custody agreement explicitly states I get them if she deploys, and we live in California. So, even though I don’t think I’m in the wrong here, AITA?

He’s only trying to do what’s best for the kids, yet they’re acting like he’s tearing the family apart.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks asking what the kids want would be a good place to start.

But then again, maybe the agreement should just be honored the way it is.

Fortunately or unfortunately (depending on which side you’re on), feelings don’t hold much weight in a court of law.

At the end of the day, you have to do what you think is right for your wellbeing and for the wellbeing of the kids.

A custody agreement is just that — an agreement.

One side can’t just choose to bend the rules to their will.

The court made its decision long ago. He was just the only one sticking to it.

