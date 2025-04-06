His Extended Family Wasn’t Present During His Mom’s Last Days, So This Man Decided To Cut Them Out Of His Life

Having an ill family member can take a toll physically and mentally.

AITAH for cutting off my extended family because they didn’t care for my mom during her illness, and now she’s gone? I am 24M, and my mom was diagnosed with liver disease. She had to be admitted to a public hospital far from our city. She wasn’t in intensive care or resuscitation. The hospital staff didn’t handle personal care tasks. That responsibility fell on the family.

I don’t have sisters. My father was busy working hard to provide for us. My brother came and went, but I was the one who stayed. I dropped everything—my studies, my life. I rented a place near the hospital just to be with her.

For 40 days, I took care of her every single day. I was fulfilling her cravings and making sure she was comfortable. I did everything I could to ease her pain. But there were things she needed like personal care, and only a woman could properly help her since her hospital room was shared.

She had a sister and many female relatives, but none of them stepped up. Her only sister came for just two days, then left, saying she was tired. Meanwhile, I stayed for 40 days straight, watching my mom suffer. I was wishing someone, or anyone, would care as much as I did.

In her last days, she was deeply upset with her sister. She felt abandoned by the very people she had always cared for. And then, she passed away. Now, those same people act like nothing happened. It was as if they weren’t missing when she needed them the most.

