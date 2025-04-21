His Fiancée Won’t Make Her Dog Leave The Bed, And He’s So Disgusted That He Wants To End Their Engagement

Once a dog lover, always a dog lover.

If this isn’t you, you will probably understand the man in this story. If you are a dog lover, you will probably side with the woman in this story.

They definitely don’t see eye to eye about her dog.

Check out this ruff lovers’ quarrel that might end their relationship.

AITAH for wanted to end my engagement because of her dog?

My fiancée and I have been dating for 2 years and engaged for 1. I’ve asked my fiancée to keep her dog (got before we met) out of our bed as I think it’s disgusting, foul, unsanitary and its my personal sleeping spot and just don’t want an animal in my bed.

But she disagrees.

She has a 5yr old golden retriever. She’s a well behaved dog and I actually like it, I just don’t want it in our bed. She usually compromises and keeps dog out of bed when I’m in it, but the second I leave the go get something to eat, store or whatever I come back in to the dog being in the bed and her petting her or sleeping. I asked her to get it off the bed and she says “Get down, dog” and it doesn’t move.

So he’s thinking drastic thoughts.

Then she then says she doesn’t want to get down. Then I’m like “Well, make her.” I would never ask her to choose me or the dog and would never ask her to get rid of it but I’m at a breaking point. I just can’t do an animal in my bed. AITA for wanting to end our engagement because I feel like she will never stop letting the dog in the bed?

He definitely doesn’t sound like a dog person.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

His ego can’t handle her listening to a dog instead of him.

Just an ego trip. Surely he knows about allergies.

I’d be concerned if she didn’t.

He is testing her.

Good! Dog lovers unite.

I don’t get why she is with him.

