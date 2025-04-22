His Friend Ditched Him, So He Refused To Give Him A Drive To The Airport

It sucks when a friend bails on you, especially for something special you’ve been looking forward to for a while.

Sometimes your friend will try to make it up to you.

Other times you might have a friend like this one.

See why their friendship is not in a good place.

AITAH for refusing to give my friend a ride after he bailed on me last minute?

My friend (let’s call him Mike) and I had plans to go to a concert last weekend. We bought tickets together months ago, and I was driving us there since he doesn’t have a car. The day of the concert, a few hours before we were supposed to leave, he texts me saying, “Yo, I’m not feeling it tonight. Gonna skip.”

He won’t forget this.

No real excuse. He just didn’t feel like going. I was kind of annoyed because I was looking forward to going together, but whatever. I went alone and had a great time. Fast forward to yesterday—Mike texts me asking if I can give him a ride to the airport this weekend. I told him, “Nah, I don’t feel like it.”

But it’s not getting across.

He thought I was joking at first, but when he realized I wasn’t, he got ticked, saying I was being petty over something small.

I told him, “You bailed on me last minute just because you didn’t feel like going, so I don’t feel like driving you.” He called me an AH and said his situation was different. Now I’m wondering, was I actually being petty, or was this fair?

Here is what folks are saying.

No, don’t give him the opportunity to argue.

I doubt he learned anything, be he deserves what he got.

Exactly. I can’t imagine pressuring a friend to do that.

Funny, but no.

A nice introvert doesn’t stand up a friend.

Friend, my eye.

These two don’t seem to like each other much.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.