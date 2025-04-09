His Friend Took His Money But Didn’t Live Up To Their Deal, So Now He Wants His Friend To Give It All Back

Having an unreliable friend can cause a lot of distress.

“Friend” owes me money I paid my “friend” $190 to drive me about two and a half hours so I can pick up the car I was buying. We planned this for almost a month.

The day comes around. About three hours before, he texted me saying: “Sorry, can’t make it. I’ll send your money back when I get my settlement check from my divorce lawsuit.”

Am I wrong for being upset about this? It has been over a week. He has sent me $25, and claims he’s going to send $25 weekly. I didn’t send him the money weekly, and it wasn’t a loan.

He says I’m “tripping.” He had no concern for me when canceling at the last minute, and he even demanded that I send more than what I was planning. He wasn’t sending the money because, at first, he didn’t have it, and now that he does have it, he wants to use it on bills.

I don’t think that’s right? AITA? I shouldn’t have even paid him to take me, but at the time, I didn’t think anyone else would.

