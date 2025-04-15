His Girlfriend Got Mad And Wanted Him To Sleep On The Couch, But He Wouldn’t Do It

I don’t want to influence anyone’s opinion about this story too much, but I personally believe that this guy needs to get rid of his girlfriend…

AITA For Refusing to Sleep on the Couch? “I (22M) told my girlfriend (20F) that I was going to the bar with my friend (24M) and his girlfriend (21F) to celebrate her birthday. I was leaving at 7 pm and said I would be gone for at most two hours. I offered to grab my girlfriend fast food for a late dinner. She was okay with this plan. I even texted her a few times while I was there. I also only had one drink and one test tube shot. I paid for the 3 shots to celebrate her 21st. My buddy paid for my drink since he lost a bet on the way to the bar.

I get home and my girlfriend is in bed watching TikToks. I hand her the food bag. Since it was a late dinner I didn’t mind if she wanted to eat in bed. She gets up so I assume she is going to eat at the table, but she tossed the food in the bin telling me she already ate.

Okay that’s fine, but we could have put the food in fridge. I would have eaten it for breakfast. I mentioned this to her. She starts going in on me, about how I am a bad person for enjoying a drink with some ***** (friend’s girlfriend). She saw the photo of us online. A photo of the 3 of us. I texted her throughout the night and even said my friend brought his girlfriend since it was her birthday. She didn’t answer back.

She was so mad that she told me to sleep on the couch. That I was intoxicated and she feared for her safety. I wasn’t intoxicated and I wasn’t going to harm her. I refused to move. I paid for this bed. She grabbed the blankets off me and throw my pillow across the room knocking over my desk lamp . I told her to stop being such a ***** and to just sleep, that we could talk about it in the morning. She got defensive and left. I did not try to stop her or even text/call. I guess she went to her parent’s house. Her friends are telling me that I am the *******. My friend and his girlfriend are telling me to break up with her. That I don’t need that toxicity in my life. AITA?”

