His Girlfriend Keeps Falling Asleep Within Minutes Of Watching A TV Show, So He Set A New Rule That Made Her Furious

AITA for refusing to watch TV shows with my girlfriend because she always falls asleep and then demands we rewatch them? My girlfriend (27F) and I (29M) have been together for three years. We love watching shows together. It’s our thing. Or at least, it used to be. The problem? She falls asleep. Every. Single. Time.

It doesn’t matter what we’re watching. It could be a thriller, comedy, high-stakes drama, but five minutes in, she’s out cold. She’s like a tranquilized bear.

But then, the next day, she gets mad at me for “watching without her.” Then she insists we start over. I tell her, “Babe, you made it five minutes in.” And she’ll be like, “Yeah, but I was there in spirit.”

So, we have rewatched the first 20 minutes of at least 15 different shows multiple times. I have seen the beginning of Breaking Bad so many times I could teach a college course on it, but I have yet to make it to season two.

Last night, I put my foot down. We started The Last of Us (her idea). Like clockwork, she passed out 10 minutes in. She woke up and saw that I had kept watching. She gasped like I had personally betrayed her. She said, “You watched without me?!”

I told her that from now on, I’m instituting a “No Rewinds for Sleepyheads” policy. If she falls asleep, that’s on her. She called me a “heartless monster.” She is now refusing to start any new shows with me unless I agree to always wait for her. AITA for refusing to live my life in 20-minute chunks?

