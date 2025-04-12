His Girlfriend Was Coming Over To Meet His Mother, But When She Arrived He Could Smell Her Perfume So He Refused To Let Her In

A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.

But what smells sweet to one person could be deadly for another.

Maybe that’s taking it to the extreme, but if someone has a health issue caused by a smell, it would be wise to respect their health if you care about them.

The girlfriend in this story wasn’t very wise.

Let’s see what she did that really backfired.

AITAH for locking my gf outside in the rain because of how she smells?

My mother suffers from severe asthma and is highly sensitive to perfumes and fragrances. I’ve spoken with my girlfriend about this, explaining my mother’s condition and requesting that she refrain from wearing perfume when visiting our home. However, my girlfriend dismissed my concerns, claiming my mother is overreacting. She refuses to stop wearing perfume, stating that it’s unpleasant not to wear it, especially since she assumes people at my mother’s workplace do. She implied that if they can wear it, why shouldn’t she?

Do most people wear perfume to work? That doesn’t sound right to me.

My girlfriend was scheduled to come over yesterday. Before her arrival, I reiterated my request and warned her that I wouldn’t allow her inside if she were wearing perfume. Despite this, she arrived wearing perfume and knocked on the door, insisting I let her in.

He didn’t let her in.

I could smell the perfume through the screen door, so I refused to open it. I told her to go home.

Am I the jerk for locking my girlfriend outside in the rain because of her perfume?

He set a boundary, and she refused to respect it. She’s the one who messed up here.

Let’s see what the comments have to say on Reddit:

