His Girlfriend Who Works Part-time Spent An Extravagant Amount On A Video Game, So Now He’s Contemplating Breaking Up With Her

Financial issues are one of the biggest reasons couples break up.

This man shares that he is the main source of income in their household. Meanwhile, his girlfriend spent an enormous amount of her money on a video game.

Is he overreacting by considering breaking up with her?

Read below for more details.

AITA for threatening to break up with my girlfriend for spending $1600 on a video game I (24M) am considering breaking up with my (21F) girlfriend. This is because she spends a ridiculous amount of money on a video game. We met in University when she was a freshman and I was a senior. We’ve been together since, and we’ve recently moved into an apartment.

This man has a stable job that pays just enough.

We live in a pretty big town, and I’m currently starting a new job in a corporate environment. I’m making more than minimum wage, and we aren’t living paycheck to paycheck.

However, I don’t have anything to put in savings, on certain months. That’s when there is an extra expense like birthdays, car issues, etc.

His girlfriend works part-time.

She, on the other hand, works a part time job, so I am the main source of income. I don’t mind this, as she is still in university.

She spent $1600 on a game.

However, it is a problem when she spends $1600 on a freaking video game. In the past, whenever she spent money on the game, it would not be more than $300, and that money would come from her tips. However, this time it was an overstep.

He thinks she’s being inconsiderate.

I know that it’s her money, but I feel like a lot of the time, I end up paying for dinner and groceries, and sometimes, I pay more than half of the rent. I just want her to be more considerate with her spending because I would like to build a future with her.

