His Mom Wants Him To Take His Sister To His Senior Prom, But He Thinks It’s A Terrible Idea

All I gotta say is this kid’s mom needs a reality check.

No high school student wants to take their SISTER to the prom.

Are you kidding me?!?!

That’s a recipe for humiliation!

Which brings us to today’s story.

Read on and see if think this young man did anything wrong.

AITA? My mom wants me to take my little sister to my senior prom. “My sister is in the ninth grade at a private school. She is at a private school because she just wasn’t doing well in public school. She’s going to be there all four years, and they don’t have a prom.

Oh, boy…

So my mom said she wanted me to take my sister to my senior prom. I told her she wouldn’t know anyone and it wouldn’t be very fun for her. My mom just told me that she’ll know me, and I better stick with her and not go off anywhere without her.

This is WEIRD.

But it’s my senior prom. It’s not just any old dance. I don’t want to have to look after my sister the whole night. And I don’t think my friends will really want a 14 year old around the whole time either. We’re all 17 and 18. I’m afraid no one will want to hang out with us. Even though my sister won’t have a prom, I don’t think this will make up for it. She won’t know anybody, and her friends certainly won’t be there. She’ll also be 14 at a dance with 16, 17, and 18 year olds. I don’t know. Am I being petty?”

Let’s see how Reddit users reacted.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another person spoke up.

Because taking your sister to the prom is totally normal, right?

I don’t think so.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.