His Neighbor Complained About The Halloween Treats He Has Been Giving Out Because Her Son Couldn’t Eat Them, But This Man Stood Firm On His Selection

Halloween is about fun and free treats.

But sometimes, people ask for more than others can give.

This man and his wife like handing out chips to trick-or-treaters, instead of candy.

But one of their neighbors wasn’t happy with this and wanted him to make an exception for her child.

Now he’s wondering if he’s in the wrong for not accommodating the child’s disability.

AITA for not getting special treats for a neighbor kid who has a disability? Every year at Halloween, we give out chips instead of candy. My wife and I think it’s fun for the kids to get chips to go along with their candy. We buy ahead of time at Costco, so there’s always plenty. What we don’t use will be saved for things like BBQ later in the year so people can have their own bags of chips.

Meet Debbie and her child…

I have a neighbor, Debbie, who is really upset about the potato chips we give out because her kid don’t eat them. She thinks we should offer some other options to her kid because he has a disability. I don’t think that’s fair.

This man thinks it’s rude to complain about something you get for free.

I told her it’s extremely rude to do this, asking people who are giving out free stuff for Halloween to change things for just one kid. And I told her I’m not doing it. When her child comes and knocks on my door, he gets chips like everyone else.

Debbie said other neighbors are accommodating, and he should be too.

I let the kids pick the types of chips from the bowl that they like, and I feel like that’s more than generous. Debbie said other neighbors are accommodating her child’s disability for Halloween, and I should think of others.

He stands his ground about not expecting special treatment.

I’m older, so I think a child should be grateful for whatever they get for free on Halloween. They should not expect special treatment for a disability when getting free items. AITA?

They don’t have to go to his house on Halloween if they don’t like what he’s handing out.

Halloween treats are free. Take them or leave them.

