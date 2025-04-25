His Nephew Took Some Legos From His House, So He Let His Kids Take All Kinds of Stuff From His House When They Visited
AITA for letting my kids loot my brother’s house to prove my point?
“My brother and his family came for a visit last month.
My kids and I play with Lego and we have fun leaving little dioramas around my house.
Just silly stuff like a fight between Ironman and Darth Vader.
It’s just our way of leaving Easter eggs around the house.
My nephew really liked them and decided to take a few home.
When we noticed they were missing I asked my brother to bring them back.
He said that it was just kids being kids and that he would them back the next time we saw each other.
Dude…
I saw him for coffee and I reminded him beforehand that I wanted all our stuff back. He “forgot” to bring the “toys”.
Okay. Game on.
We went over to his place for a BBQ.
I told my kids that unless all our stuff was returned to us when we got there literally anything in the house was fair game.
Like the godless barbarians they are, they went to town.
Yikes…
When we left I don’t think there were any remotes, small electronics, or beer mugs left at his house.
I actually had to sneak the dog back into the house before we left.
I started getting calls on our way home. I ignored them.
When I got home I returned his calls.
He said a bunch of stuff was missing from his house.
I said I would check with the kids.
He said that I well knew what happened and that he wanted his stuff back.
Here’s the deal…
I said I would box it up and return it the next time we saw each other. As long as we got our Lego back.
He was at my house with my Lego later that evening.
He had even accidentally included stuff that wasn’t ours. I returned it and his stuff.
I told him that this is how we would be dealing with his kid in the future.
He is ****** off that he had to make a special trip to return my stuff.
My parents think that there is a huge difference between an eight year old taking Lego mini figures and a couple of teenagers pillaging their uncle’s house.
AITA?”
Well, his brother did kind of ask for it…
In a round about way.
