His Nephew Took Some Legos From His House, So He Let His Kids Take All Kinds of Stuff From His House When They Visited

Are you ready for a revenge story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page?

Well, you’re in the right place!

Check out what this dad had to say and see if you think he was out of line for how he dealt with his brother’s lack of parenting skills.

AITA for letting my kids loot my brother’s house to prove my point?

“My brother and his family came for a visit last month.

My kids and I play with Lego and we have fun leaving little dioramas around my house.

Just silly stuff like a fight between Ironman and Darth Vader.

It’s just our way of leaving Easter eggs around the house.

My nephew really liked them and decided to take a few home.

When we noticed they were missing I asked my brother to bring them back.

He said that it was just kids being kids and that he would them back the next time we saw each other.