His New Manager Kept Hassling Him, But The Whole Thing Ended Up Getting Him A Nice Early Retirement Package

Let this story from Reddit be a warning to managers who try to force employees out for no good reason…

All I’m gonna say is that it’s not a great idea, so if you’re thinking about doing it, DON’T.

Check out what happened…we think you’ll be impressed.

Brand new manager tries to fire me, let’s see how this ends. “I am a 100% disabled vet but I still wanted to work for as long as I can. I worked in a large company that contracted to many of the big oil companies. For years I had excellent reviews and the customers loved me. My manager got promoted and one of my coworkers became the newly promoted manager. He started out fine but then as he went though management training he became that boss people can’t stand.

Ugh…

He was trying to flex his muscles by using all the usual tricks of setting you up to fail in order to fire me and a couple others. Why? I have no idea. One day at work I had a major medical emergency that left the right half my body with no feeling at all, completely numb. That took me out of the office for several weeks while they used steroids to try and help sort out the issue. A couple months and a MRI and Spinal tap later they discovered I had Multiple Sclerosis.

He was bored out of his mind.

After I was diagnosed he decided to pull me out of the customer site and have me work in the office. My job had zero office work, I spent nearly a year in the office getting paid to do stupid mind numbing bull **** while he tried to figure out how a way to fire me. Since the initial issue was medical it proved to be very difficult so he would try to assign me to long term duties (like 6 months) hundreds of miles from home knowing I could not do them. He also was nit picking any menial task I did not preform to his liking. He knew I could not travel as I have to see several doctors every month and I can only refill medications from my Local VA (Veterans Affairs) clinic. While he was trying to fire me, I was talking to HR about my disability and how it was obvious that I could no longer perform my job for safety concerns. That was the reason my boss pulled me into the office. I also informed HR about how the manager treated me and several other employees. They had me do several things including sending my medical records to a company medical doctor to make sure I was being honest I assume.

It worked out for him!

In the end, HR decided to put me out on pre-approved early retirement with short and long term disability. Now I will get paid from the company till I am 67. All before he could get to the chance of firing me. Additionally, several other workers quit around the same time as me and a short time after I left he was replaced, by a different co-worker. Thanks boss!”

Here’s what readers had to say about this.

This individual had a lot to say.

Another person shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user shared a story.

Another individual weighed in.

And this person spoke up.

He definitely got a sweet deal out of this fiasco!

It’s nice when things work out.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.