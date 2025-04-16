His Newbie Driver Wife Asked To Drive His Brand New Expensive Dream Car, But This Man Said Not Until She Gets More Experience

Buying your dream car is no easy feat.

This man worked hard and saved up to buy his dream car.

His wife, who had just gotten her license, asked to drive his car, but he doesn’t want to let her drive it.

Should he let her drive it anyway?

Read all the details below.

AITAH for not letting my wife drive my dream car until she gets more experienced? My wife recently passed her driving test and got her license. I’m super proud of her, but here’s the thing. I saved up a ton of money and finally bought my dream car. I love this car, and honestly, I’m really protective of it.

This man’s wife drives a smaller car.

My wife has a smaller car that we share. And I’m totally fine with her driving it whenever she wants, and I don’t mind any curbed wheels or scratches. But when it comes to my dream car, I’m hesitant to let her drive it. At least until she’s a bit more experienced on the road.

He won’t let her drive his dream car.

She’s still getting used to traffic and all that. And I just don’t feel comfortable with her behind the wheel because it’s something I’ve worked so hard for. My car has safety measures, collision prevention, 360-degree camera, sensors and all. But, you know, it’s a woman driving, so you never know.

She called him selfish.

Now, she’s calling me selfish. She’s saying she has a license and she should be allowed to drive any car she wants. AITA for wanting her to gain more experience before I let her drive my car?

I’m not sure what being a woman has to do with anything.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their honest opinion.

Teach her how to drive it, advises this person.

Uh oh! People are calling him out.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, this person thinks a manual car would have solved the problem.

FYI, women drive more safely than men.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.