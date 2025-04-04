His Partner Is Diagnosed With Epilepsy, So He Adjusts His Life Around Hers To Care For Her. But There Is One Thing She’s Refusing To Change, And It’s A Dealbreaker For Him.

When a loved one is diagnosed with a serious condition, you go through all kinds of emotions.

From relief at having answers, to sadness, despair, and even anger, you may question why this has to happen to them, and be daunted at the resulting implications on you.

And that is true of the man in this story, whose partner has recently been diagnosed with epilepsy.

They are making adjustments in their lives to account for her condition – but there is one change that she refuses to make.

And it might just be a dealbreaker for him.

Read on to find out what she is unwilling to give up, even if it puts their relationship at risk.

WIBTA if I left my partner due to epilepsy? My partner started having seizures about a year ago. Grand Mal, the full body kind. They’re usually at night and she usually has some kind of warning – a specific type of headache, nausea, etc. They happen about once a month. She has continued to drive despite this and despite my vocal objections, as she claims she “knows” when one is coming and is being careful. I don’t know if any of her doctors have reported her to the DMV since it’s not mandatory where I live.

Yikes! Let’s see how her partner reacted to this.

I have been very supportive of her struggle throughout, and this is incredibly scary for us both. But recently she had a very bad episode and I told her that I simply cannot stand by if she still insists on driving. Not only could she hurt someone else or herself, she could get sued for negligence which would ruin our lives. We are not married, but I imagine it’s possible I could be sued as well. And while I have been very supportive since this all started, I didn’t sign up to be her caretaker if she ends up with her car wrapped around a tree and disabled for life from a preventable accident.

Read on to find out how his partner reacted to this request.

She’s focused on how she would get to work and how trapped she’ll feel not being able to drive. I get it and I’m sympathetic but she has to face reality. There are alternatives to her driving: uber, me giving her rides, and helpful colleagues… and hopefully we’ll find a drug regime that controls her seizures eventually. I’m considering telling her I’m leaving if she continues to drive. I worry all the time about the very real chance of getting a horrible phone call. It’s stressful enough dealing with her seizures, much less the possibility of a terrible crash, but nothing is getting through to her. AITA?

This is a really difficult scenario – both for this man and his girlfriend.

Let’s see what the folks over on Reddit thought about this.

One commenter assured him from her own experience that he was doing the right thing.

While this person was shocked by her negligence.

And other Redditors shared similar advice.

It’s clear that this man loves and cares for his girlfriend, so it’s understandable that he’s worried – not only for her safety but for others’ too.

He can’t keep putting himself through this.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.