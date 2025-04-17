His Pushy Roommate Wanted Him To Move Out For The Summer, But He Doesn’t Want To Move Out Of His Apartment

College roommate situations can get complicated in a hurry.

Heck, I remember when I was in school, I had to deal with a few psycho roommates who made my life a living hell.

Good times!

And this story kind of reminded me of the good old days!

Did the guy who wrote it do anything wrong?

Let’s see what he had to say.

AITA for screwing over my roommate after he tried to get me to move out over the summer? “I am a university student living in a three-bedroom apartment with two roommates, Paul and Dylan. Dylan left to go on a January-to-April exchange in December, but given his chronic procrastination, he did not try to sublet his room until three days before he left, and still, midway through March, he hasn’t been able to rent out the room. I am staying in the city over the summer to work while my roommates are not.

Dylan has a good reason to be stressed out.

Dylan is quite stressed about finding a subletter for his room, as he will end up paying 8 months’ rent for a room he has not lived in if he does not find anyone. Paul, on the other hand, is mostly indifferent as he sees the labour required to find a subletter and move out as nearly proportional to the monetary cost.

Dylan had a suggestion.

This Thursday, Dylan called me and proposed that since it would be easier to rent out the whole three-bedroom apartment rather than just single rooms, I should try to sublet a friend’s empty room over the summer and move out of the apartment. This would be good for Dylan and Paul as they save money on rent, but it would be very difficult for me as I would have to move completely at a very busy time. I really like the apartment I am in now.

This seems like a good alternative.

It worked out that on the following day, Friday, my friend Ian asked if one of my roommates wanted to rent out their room over the summer, and I told him to message Dylan. Dylan wanted $1,100 a month (we pay $1,125), but Ian could only budget $850, which is on the low end but reasonable considering the supply for single rooms is much higher in the summer than demand near the university. Dylan and Ian were unable to come to an agreement, so I told Ian he should just message Paul as he would be more amenable to the lower price, and the two of them agreed on $850.

Figure it out!

I did not care who Ian rented from as either person having a subletter would mean they could not try to form a voting bloc to pressure me out over the summer, and as a bonus, I would have a roommate who I am good friends with. However, Dylan is now mad at me for pushing Ian towards Paul as his best lead for a subletter is gone, even though the price is not what he hoped. It is important to say that my primary motivation was to prevent being pressured to move out while helping Ian was just a bonus. AITA?”

I can see why Dylan is upset, but I also see OP’s perspective.

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

He’s not budging about this issue.

