His Deceased Wife’s Affair Partner Has Been Asking About Final Arrangements, But He Told Him To Get Lost

Death in the family is so difficult to deal with.

This man explains that his wife left him for her affair partner, but then she got in a fatal accident before their divorce was finalized.

Now he has to plan the funeral, and he’s wondering if the affair partner should be allowed to attend of not.

Check out the full details of the story below.

AITAH for not letting my wife’s AP go to her funeral? My wife passed away. She was in a car accident. We had separated for a few months. This was due to her wanting to be with her affair partner (AP).

This man and his wife’s divorce hasn’t been finalized.

They had been together for about a year and a half. They told me they had been genuinely in love. The divorce hasn’t been finalized, so legally speaking, I am responsible for my wife’s body.

Despite being hurt, he still wished his wife was alive.

We have two kids. Both of them in their teens, and they have been a mess. I can’t say I’ve been much better. At one point, I was so angry at my wife that I wanted her to get hurt. Now, I find myself wishing she was still here with me and our kids.

Her affair partner reached out to him.

His wife’s affair partner wanted to know the funeral plans. I’ve been making arrangements for the funeral, and the AP has reached out to me on social media. He’s been asking if he could know if we are gonna have a funeral or a memorial service.

So he told her affair partner to buzz off.

I told him to buzz off. I keep justifying this. I’m trying to keep my family from falling apart, and I’ve been dealing with the funeral costs. There’s just so much I need to do. But I’d be lying if I said part of me didn’t wish for this guy to hurt.

That’s a tough situation to be in. How sad for everyone.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person shares a valid point.

You owe him nothing, says this person.

This person shares their personal advice.

Another sensible insight from this user.

Finally, here’s a short but meaningful remark.

Breaking up a marriage is one thing. Crashing a funeral is another.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.