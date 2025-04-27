His Son Can’t Stand The Way He Orders At Restaurants, But He Doesn’t Understand Why Saying “Let Me Have” Is A Big Issue

A dad in his 50s says “let me have…” when ordering at restaurants—a phrase he’s used his whole life.

But his 25-year-old son, raised mostly in Texas, insists it’s rude and entitled.

Cue the generational showdown over semantics, politeness, and regional charm.

AITAH for saying the phrase “let me have” when ordering from a restaurant menu? So my son (25) and I (52) had this incredibly long debate about me using the phrase “let me have…” Like when ordering food/drinks at a restaurant.

All right…

I grew up in western New York. When my son was 14 we moved to Texas so he has mostly been raised here. I think it’s perfectly ok to say while he thinks it’s rude!

I mean…

Ok Reddit AITAH?

What started as a casual dinner turned into a full-on debate about tone, respect, and who gets to decide what’s rude these days.

Is it really that deep…or just dinner?

This person says it literally doesn’t matter how you order.

This person says though this phrase is not as common, it’s certainly not rude.

But this person says it’s probably nicer to phrase it this way…but even so. It’s fiiine.

One man’s order is another man’s etiquette emergency.

Kids, right?

