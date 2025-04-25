His Uber Customer Wanted To Cancel Instead Of Paying Extra, So The Driver Left And He Was Charged Twice

A lot of cheap people have no problem exploiting others so they can avoid paying more, but they don’t realize they’ll pay more down the line for being cheap.

See a perfect example and how it worked out for this driver.

You don’t want to pay a few bucks to your Uber driver for waiting? It’s gonna cost you plenty there, Sparky!!

I drive for Uber in the Dallas area and have done so for about 7½ years. I accepted a reservation on the app for a trip from Royce City, Texas to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. My payout showed to be $58 and some change so fairly good trip. I arrived 20 minutes early and at 0435 the rider called to because needed more time to get ready. I said no worries. I would wait as long as he needed.

However, it was more complicated than that.

But then he wanted me to cancel the trip. His reason? He didn’t want to pay for the waiting time or the cancellation fee. His “logic” was that when he was ready that he would just reorder the ride and since I would be there already, I could just accept the trip and all would be well. Ya, not quite. Uber has a policy that if a driver is at the pickup location for a reservation on time and the ride is cancelled for any reason by either the driver or the rider, the rider still pays for the whole trip and not just a $5 cancellation fee. I tried to explain it to the rider and he cut me off rudely and asked, “Are you going to do this for me? If not, you can just **** off and I will arrange the ride without you.”

But the scale was about to tip in his favor.

I went into my humble contrite mode while apologizing and asking his forgiveness for me being presumptuous. I told him that, certainly, I would cancel the trip and it would be no problem for me to wait the 30-45 minutes that he required. As I was about halfway to East Jesus, TX there was literally zero chance I would get another ride request in that time, so I cancelled the trip. Just as he demanded. Marked it as a “no show.” He paid Uber twice and I got paid twice for the trip. Wonder how long it took for him to realize it. Poor jerk even tipped me after he got to the airport.

