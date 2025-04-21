His Wife Promised Their Kids Some Pocket Money, But Left For Work Before She Could Hand Over The Cash. Now The Kids Keep Bugging Him.

Parenting is not a piece of cake!

It gets worse when both parents are not on the same page!

Communication is super important, and it helps when that communication happens in person.

Find out how this couple broke into a fight over their kid’s pocket money. They really need to find a solution.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not sending my sons pocket money? My wife (32f) and I (32m) have 4 children together. The two oldest are 14m and 12m. My wife gives them pocket money at the weekend, not something we have ever discussed or agreed upon.

He was okay with the arrangement…

I have no issue, so as long as they have behaved, cool! My wife and I work shifts on each others days off. Alternating each weekend between us. So the boys have taken to asking me for their pocket money when I’m home. I have no idea what’s been agreed by my wife and she doesn’t tell me either.

This is where it gets bad…

She works in a hospital and doesn’t have access to her phone for long periods of time. So asking her how much they get, sometimes doesn’t get answered until too late in the day for them to go to the shops and buy snacks. Due to the lack of communication, it has ended up with me getting wrong on three occasions, leading my wife to have a pop at me.

He simply wanted to communicate…

First, they had misbehaved and had the pocket money revoked. I wasn’t aware, sent them money and wife wasn’t happy. Second and third time, they claimed they had done extra housework and Mum had said they could have more. I refused to give the increased amount because I knew nothing of it, wife got miffed again. Boys moping and moaning all day because they didn’t get what SHE had promised them.

UH OH!

So I from that point on, I point blank refused to give them pocket money as it’s not agreed or promised by me. Nor am I informed as to how much to whom. This morning, eldest asks for pocket money and I tell him “No. I’ve told you before multiple times, I’m not doing it. It’s between you and Mum. Not me”. He messages Mum and she replies through Smart Watch saying “Show him this message to say I’ve said yes”. That was all.

He was not going to cave!

I refused and have had multiple strongly worded argumentative text messages between wife and me through the day. Me not backing down and firmly standing my ground repeating that its not my agreement, not for me to resolve. Her telling me I’m being ridiculous and to just help out. Still not giving me an amount to send either. Came to a head where she called me to clear the air, I maintained my position, she wants an apology for how I spoke and I am refusing.

That’s INSANE!

She wants me to back down and accept that I am being ridiculous and in the wrong. I want her to accept that this is not my situation to resolve, if she wants them to have pocket money, that’s for her to sort. Not me. Yes, I am aware this is petty.

He wants to stand his ground!

Yes, I am aware this has blown out of proportion and caused a lot more stress than is necessary. However, I set a boundary. It has been ignored multiple times and I am sick of being ignored. The final straw. AITA for standing my ground and refusing to send our sons their pocket money?

GEEZ! That sounds exhausting!

Why can’t they just have a fixed amount for each week or month?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thought this couple was divorced because of how little they communicated!

That’s right! This user knows that wife needs to settle pocket money before leaving work!

This user thinks there has to be a better way to navigate this situation.

This user wants to know why he didn’t bring this up when the wife was at home!

This user thinks both of these parents need to find better ways to parent their kids.

Communication is the real problem here.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.