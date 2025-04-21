His Wife’s Snoring Kept Him Awake At Night, But When He Suggested Sleeping Separately, Things Got Complicated

Marriage means sharing everything: Your hopes and dreams, jokes, and, unfortunately, disruptive sleep habits.

When one husband struggles to get a peaceful night’s rest due to his wife’s incessant snoring, he’s left wondering if separate bedrooms are a betrayal or just a necessity.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

AITA for moving to the other bed when my wife snores? My wife (32F) snores pretty loud most nights, and I’m a very light sleeper (32M), so most of the time, I move to the other bedroom as I need my rest to be able to function the next day. I feel like this is a pretty common thing that happens to some couples, whether you’re married or not.

She’s tried to combat the snoring, but nothing has seemed to work.

My wife has tried a few things to remedy the snoring, like nasal strips and mouth tape, but nothing seems to work, and her snoring is still loud enough to keep me up. We’ve discussed her snoring before, and it’s a bit of a sensitive subject with her since she believes that she’s always snored and that it’s not a big deal.

He tries to show her otherwise, but the two still can’t seem to agree on how to handle it.

I’ve told her that her daily snoring concerns me, and I’d like her to see a doctor for advice. I recorded her snoring and showed her how it sounds, and even she seemed a bit surprised by the noise level. After months of saying no, she finally agreed to see a doctor about it in the next few weeks, so that’s good.

Still, she’s not a fan of his idea of sleeping separately.

She insists we sleep together and gets frustrated when I move rooms since she thinks married couples should always sleep together no matter what and that it’s weird we sleep separately.

But he sees this as one of the last ways to reclaim some well needed Zs.

I love her to death and want to sleep next to her, but I don’t think she truly understands what a light sleeper is since she can fall asleep in 2.2 seconds while I’m lying there wide awake. AITA for moving rooms and sleeping away from my wife?

Sleeping apart may be a last resort for many couples, but based on his frustrations, it seems it’s high time for a change.

What did Reddit have to say?

“Sleep divorces” can actually do wonders for couples.

There may be deeper reasons why his wife is hesitant to sleep apart.

Lack of sleep can do pretty detrimental things to a couple, too.

Some people’s sleep habits are just too fundamentally different to co-exist successfully.

Love may conquer all, but it hasn’t conquered snoring — at least not yet.

Marriage is about compromise, but there’s only so much sleep deprivation one person can put up with.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.