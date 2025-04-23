Dad Left His Son Feeling Displaced After He Remarried, But Expected His Son To Call His Step-Mother “Mom.” So The Son Refuses Because He Already Has A Mom.

Isn’t it heartbreaking when parents ignore your needs and make you feel like a third party?

This guy felt displaced after his dad remarried. They used to be really close, but now, they want him to do something that makes him very upset.

Find out how things got tricky in this family.

AITA for telling my dad’s wife I’m sorry but she’s not my mom? I (16M) was the product of what is pretty much a friend with benefits type relationship between my dad (at the time 33) and my mom (at the time 22.) My mom didn’t want to be a mom. Yet my dad didn’t want my mom to abort.

Things have always been non-linear in his family…

From what little I have been told there was an agreement. My mom would leave, my dad would raise me on his own but if she wanted to, she could come back into my life whenever. The first 7 years of my life were just my dad and I. He didn’t date any other woman; it was just us two and his family. I remember my mom would send me gifts on my Birthday and Christmas with letters attached. I remember members of her family doing the same. When I turned 7, my mom came back.

He loved his relationship with his mom…

I started spending time with her. She would take me to parks, zoos, and aquariums etc. I also met her family. I loved this, although I now know my dad didn’t like the fact that my mom randomly showed up out of nowhere wanting to spend time with me, although he did soften up to it over time. I still have contact with my mom. I don’t see her as often as before. But I still love her and see her as much as possible.

This is where it gets rough…

There was no conflict due to this situation at all until when I was 14, my dad met a new woman. I will call “A” for this. A and my dad started dating when I was 14, married when I was 15. A brought her twins (15M for both) from her previous relationship into her marriage with my dad. I have a good relationship with both my stepbrothers.

There are a couple things he doesn’t like about A being part of their family.

I have a decent relationship with A but 2 things always bugged me. 1. How my dad seemed to rush into marrying A (he proposed to her 3 months into their relationship.) 2. A wanted me to call her mom literally the day I met her.

He knows why A wants him to call her mom.

She had two reasons for this. 1. I don’t have a mom, and I need one. 2. She wants our family to be more united. I always just shrugged this off.

His dad doesn’t pay much attention to him anymore.

I got away with it because when my dad married A it’s like he forgot about me completely and didn’t care about me. I also felt like it wasn’t my place to complain. That’s the context of all of this. We’re a year into Dad and A’s marriage. A’s birthday is coming up.

He is not about to give A the birthday gift she wants.

All of us bought her a gift but she says she doesn’t like physical ones and also said she wants a more “verbal gift” from me. Last night at dinner I learned what this was. She asked me if I say yes to letting her adopt me so she could be my mom. Of course it caught me off guard. I said no, I already have a mom. A doesn’t like the fact I talk to my actual mom still, and she said that she’s my mom because she’s at home with me every day and is married to my dad.

Things got worse!

Then called my actual mom a part timer in my life. I told her no, I’m sorry I can’t be her son but even if my actual mom is a part timer she was there for me a long time before she was. I received an angry scolding for this from both my dad and A. A specifically has been cold towards me since then. I’m struggling to comprehend this, and need to ask anonymously if I was in the wrong here?

GEEZ! That sounds rough!

Why is the father completely disregarding his son’s feelings? And, A is wrong. He does have a mom.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit commented under this story.

This user thinks this boy’s feelings are completely valid.

This user thinks that everyone involved is a bad parent!

This user knows that step-mom can never be the real mom until the boy wants her to be.

That’s right! This user knows that this guy is just a teenager and the parents are the adults here!

This user knows what he would have done if he were in this guy’s shoes.

The parents are acting pretty immature!

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.