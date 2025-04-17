Horrible Roommate Made Their Apartment A Nightmare, So This Renter Walked Out The Door And Took Every Last Piece Of Furniture With Them

A bad roommate can make home feel like anything but a safe space.

After one too many explosive outbursts, one such man didn’t just push his roommate away — he pushed everything they owned out the door with them!

Roommate screams at me then expects to use my things in the shared space. I split an apartment for affordability with an acquaintance/friend who turned out to be a textbook (covert/vulnerable) narcissistic nepo baby with untreated borderline personality traits.

After an especially egregious blow-up where he yelled at me and followed me out of the house into the street, screaming insults at me to try to get me to engage in his drama, I decided I was done trying to maintain peace until the apartment contract ended in two months. I began moving out my stuff from the kitchen, bathroom, and living room.

My giant beanbag he loved to relax on? Gave it away. My nightstand by the couch he had stuff in? Set his stuff on the ground and gave it away. My decorations and plants that made the living room cozy? Gave ’em to a friend or moved to my room. My modem/router for internet? Oops, must’ve stopped working. The living room looked like Whoville after the Grinch came.

How about the toilet paper and paper towels I restocked because it wasn’t worth fighting over before? Hidden in my room. My plates and bowls he benefited from? Stored at a friend’s. The toaster oven? Weird, it just disappeared. The table he used to sit at to eat breakfast? Stashed at a friend’s.

The cleaning I’d do to keep the shared space from being nasty? Lol, I don’t care anymore. His dishes piling up in the sink? Oh well. Not my circus. I just used the grey rock method, went as no-contact as feasible, and avoided being home when possible until the lease ended and I could move.

He was obviously upset by my removal of my things, but mostly, it was just the silent treatment interspersed with annoying texts. I wish there was a more satisfying conclusion, but I never really spoke to him again.

