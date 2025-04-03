Hotel Customer Called the Front Desk To Ask For A Fork, But What Showed Up At Her Door Was Entirely Unexpected
by Ben Auxier
The future is now, and boy howdy is it generally disappointing.
But every once in a while, I see something that makes me think “Yeah. This is the kind of stupid, wonderful stuff I was expecting of the future.”
Like in this video from TikTok user @peytonreesenelson:
“I just door dashed Cava because I’m traveling for work,” she says, seated at a small table in a hotel room.
“And they didn’t bring me a fork.”
“So I called down to the front desk asking if there was a fork I could use, and I’m pretty sure she said a robot is bringing it to my front door, and the phone will ring when it’s here, which I have never heard before. If a robot actually shows up at my door with a fork, I’m gonna be kind of freaked out.”
“You guys, there’s literally a robot at my door.”
“What?”
@peytonreesenelson
uhm
What exactly is the etiquette for this situation?
They kind of nailed the design.
Maybe they designed them TOO well.
But as anyone who travels a lot will tell you, this is a real struggle.
Last time this happened to me I ended up buying an entire pack of disposable forks from a 7/11.
Would have much preferred the robot.
