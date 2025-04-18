‘How am I supposed to pour this?’ – Costco Shopper Got Completely Fed Up Once He Made It To The Milk Aisle
by Ben Auxier
We’ve all heard plenty of complaints about the price of milk…but what about the SHAPE of milk?
That what TikTok user @someguynameavery is on about during a recent trip to Costco.
“Costco, come here for a second,” he says, roaming the dairy aisle, “let me talk to you about something.”
“This. This is trash, and you know it. Literally the worst designed container in the freaking world.”
“How am I supposed to pour this? Have you ever tried to actually pour one of these?”
“Fix it!”
@someguynameavery
Costco… let’s have a talk about the milk. #Costco #costcomilk #fixit #iykyk
Many showed solidarity in the struggle.
Others pointed out the economic benefits.
Some full-on disagreed.
Or even just…dissed.
Oh snap Avery, are you gonna take that?
