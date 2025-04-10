Husband Disagreed With His Wife’s Decision To Raise Their Son Vegetarian, So The Couple Faced Tension Over Their Parenting Choices

What children eat can feel like one of the most important decisions parents make.

But when one father begins to take issue with his wife imparting her vegetarian diet on their child, he begins to wonder just how much he’s willing to compromise.

AITA for getting irritated that my vegetarian wife refuses to feed our toddler meat? I (27M) and my wife (24F) have been arguing back and forth about our toddler’s diet. I work very long days (typically 10-12 hours a day, up to 6 days a week), so I don’t have as much time as I’d like to spend at home with our son, who turned 3 in January. While he was an infant, this wasn’t as much of a pressing issue, and my wife has always been fantastic with taking care of him.

But there was one big issue they disagreed on.

However, recently she has become more and more keen on raising our son as a vegetarian. I disagreed with this, as I believe meat is an incredibly important part of a balanced diet, especially for young children as they’re growing.

He’s known his wife’s preferences for some time now.

My wife has been a vegetarian since she was about 11, and honestly, I’m okay with it — she’s free to do what she wants in terms of her own diet. She refuses to buy or cook meat for me, and again, I really don’t mind as I’m capable of grocery shopping and cooking for myself.

But when it came to their son, he felt a lot less accepting of this choice.

But when we were dating and getting married, I didn’t think this boundary of hers would extend to our children (probably a bit of miscommunication on both our parts). I’ve really been struggling to get her to come around to the idea that it’s probably not the best idea to raise a child as a vegetarian from birth.

He thinks they would be doing their son a disservice by limiting his diet at such a young age.

Personally, I think he should be raised on a standard diet until he’s the appropriate age to be educated on the food industry and then make his own choice.

However, my wife believes that he should be raised vegetarian until he’s educated and can make his own choice. AITA and just overreacting, or should my wife bend some of her boundaries for the sake of our child?

With both sides having such strong opinions, it’s a tough debate to resolve.

What did Reddit have to say?

