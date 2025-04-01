Husband Ignores Wife’s Plea to Save Special Olive Oil, So She Tells Him Off. Now She’s Wondering If She Overreacted.

It was just olive oil… or was it?

AITA for telling my husband off over him using olive oil? I know I need to explain myself so here we go. I live in the UK (I come from Europe) and I suffer from OCD. I am married to my British husband who suffers from ADHD. We live in a tiny 1 bedroom flat and lately our life has turned to hell because we have a baby to look after in that tiny space (we love the baby and are looking to move, but I mentioned the word hell since we have no other help with the baby and I have returned to work about a month ago and all the vital space is now filled with baby things). Needless to say that in a small space oversaturated with things, my own things are constantly moved.

I am trying to adapt and understand objects will not be where I left them most of the times, but it does cause me constant pain due to my OCD – if my glasses, keys and anything vital is moved I am unable to find it (just because my brain won’t work to tell me where else it could be since I always leave them in the same place and have 0 imagination of where else I could place it). Going back to the olive oil. I have this one tiny bottle of olive oil from Spain – to me it tastes special and I save it for rare occasions where I eat it with bread (I avoid even putting it on salads so to make sure I only use it when I can really appreciate the taste). I tried every brand of Spanish olive oil in the UK and to me they all taste too light. Because we have a small baby the chances that I travel to Spain soon are very low and in the arithmetic of life, that olive oil became quite special to me. We usually stock plenty of other olive oil in the house, but this particular week there was none left in the house.

I asked my husband to please use for cooking the coconut oil and not to waste the tiny bit of olive oil left in the cupboard since it was very special and hard to find (he knows that, but I still reminded him). Today he asked me if to put coconut oil on the food he was making for the baby and I said I am not sure (in my head the question was coconut oil or no oil at all) – as a response he used the last tiny drops of olive oil I had left in that bottle in a split second. I was livid and took offence. He kept dismissing me saying yeah right – it’s olive oil, not liquid gold get over it. He finally said he is sorry I feel that way. I became more aggravated, and I felt he is adding insult to injury and told him he is dead to me.

He thinks I am the a jerk for making such a big scene over olive oil. I think in a world where everything I own is constantly misplaced by him although I pleaded over and over again to please not move/touch my things, this was a massive lack of respect. Had he not brushed over my feelings I would have gotten over it as I got over him misplacing my documents, stirring my drinks although I hate stirred drinks etc. and basically touching, moving and forgetting every bit of property under my name since he is a wild combination of curiosity and forgetfulness. I love him, but to me this is a big thing and he is the one in the wrong. Hit me, am I wrong and AITAH?

Misplacing her stuff? Annoying. Stirring her drinks? Irritating. Wasting the sacred olive oil after being explicitly warned? Unforgivable.

Well, at least to her. Not to Reddit. The people on the app think OP is being a little dramatic.

If love means never having to say “I’m sorry for disrespecting your prized condiment,” maybe he needs a refresher course.

