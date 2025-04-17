Husband Refuses To Drive With His Wife After Her Backseat Criticism Ruins Every Trip, But Now She’s Upset That She Has To Drive Everywhere

It’s hard to enjoy a drive when every turn comes with a side of criticism.

So, what would you do if your partner turned every trip into a stressful ride by constantly nitpicking your driving? Would you ignore them and power through? Or would you hand over the keys and reclaim your sanity?

In the following story, one husband deals with this exact predicament. Here’s how he handled it.

AITAH for refusing to drive if my wife is in the car? For years, after we got married, I could never figure out why I would be so angry and moody anytime my wife and I went somewhere. Then it finally clicked. I was only in a bad mood if I drove with my wife.

It wasn’t her presence. It was what she said.

My wife is the absolute worst backseat driver I have ever seen. It doesn’t matter how I drive; she still finds things to complain about. Why did you go this way? If you would of went that way we would be there by now!

She had a list of reasons to yell at him.

You’re driving too fast! You’re driving too slow! You could of made that light! That light was red and you blew threw it! Can you brake any harder idiot!? There were 17 great parking spots and you had to choose parking spot 18 which is the absolute worst! You turned your blinker on too late! You turned your blinker on too early! Why are you accelerating so slowly? Whoa! Was it necessary to accelerate that quickly? Etc…

After she complained enough, he stopped driving.

For the past couple of years, I have refused to drive. I now make her do all the driving, and lo and behold, I’m no longer a grumpy person when we travel. She has now gotten upset that she is always driving and told me I needed to at least split driving 50/50 with her. I told her that if she could keep her opinions to herself while I was driving, then I would. She agreed.

Almost instantly, she started in on him.

So Last weekend, I started driving. She couldn’t even last 3 minutes without criticizing my driving. I pulled over and told her I’m done. Either she takes over driving, or we’re going home. She eventually took the wheel. As she muttered that I drive like a moron even though there’s only one of us who has any tickets and has at fault accidents on their record and it’s not me. AITA?

Yikes! Car rides with these two sound intense.

Let’s see how Reddit readers feel about this story.

This person thinks he did the right thing.

Here’s a woman who does something similar to her partner.

According to this guy, he has his wife drive and avoids problems.

It really is hard to believe.

This woman sounds like something else!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.