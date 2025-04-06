‘I need a whistleblower.’ – Car Wash Customer Thinks The Different Options Offered Are All the Same

Are all car wash options the same?

According to a man named Brandon, the answer is YES…and he’s not too happy about it.

Brandon said, “Can someone that works at a car wash explain to me, are the tiers bull ****?”

He added, “Because every once in a while, I’m feeling funky and I get a higher tier, but is it all the same thing? Because how the **** do they know if I ordered the extra wax coating?”

Brandon said that when he choose the better options, “it seems to me like same thing’s happening.”

He added, “I need a whistleblower.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this viewer admitted what’s really going on here…

He thinks we’re being ripped off!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁