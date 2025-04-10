If You Are Looking To Buy A New Vehicle, This “Car Guy” Says That The New Honda Civic Has A Major Problem

Honda Civics has a great reputation and has for a long time.

This car guy, however, says that the latest generation of them has a serious problem.

He starts off the video pointing at the Civic logo on the back of the car and he says, “This is the worst generation of the Honda Civic.”

The video then cuts to him being inside the car pointing at the gear shift.

He goes on to say, “This is the first generation that has the CVT.” (Apparently that is the transmission). He then says, “These 10th gens are pretty good, but its just unfortunate that Honda decided to put the CVT in, I’m not a huge fan.”

I haven’t heard of problems with the Honda CVT before.

Now he explains what is wrong with this model, “If you’re not doing the services on it very frequently, they tend to blow up, unfortunately. I already know three of them that haven’t made it to 100,000 miles. And these are pricy if those go out. They are about $7000 to put a new one in and have it replaced.”

A new transmission is always going to be expensive, which is why regular maintenance is critical.

He then goes through and points out some other things about the car, some of which he likes and some he doesn’t.

Finally, he wraps up the video by saying, “Not too terrible, the 10th generation Honda Civic right here.”

This type of warning is good for anyone who is shopping for a new car.

Watch the entire video to get his full reaction and what he thinks of the vehicle.

You can see the full video here:

The people in the comments don’t seem to agree with him, check it out:

This person jokes that his Civic ‘only’ has 535,000 miles on it.

In this comment they point out that the video is showing a 9th generation Civic.

This commenter says the Civic is amazing.

Always do research before buying a car.

