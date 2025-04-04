April 4, 2025 at 4:49 pm

‘I’m never gonna eat the meal.’ – A Customer Shared A Major Olive Garden Hack That Gets Him Two Meals For The Price Of One

by Matthew Gilligan

man walks to olive garden with friends

TikTok/owenna72

Olive Garden fans…this one’s for you.

A young man named Owen posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how they can get two meals from the Italian eatery for the price of one.

man goes to eat at olive garden

TikTok/owenna72

Owen showed viewers a video from another TikTokker who taught him and many others about the hack and he said, “I wonder when Olive Garden is going to catch on to the fact that when I order my meal, I’m never gonna eat the meal.”

Owen and his friends decided to load up on OG’s famous breadsticks, soup, and salad instead of eating their main courses.

man gets meal at olive garden

TikTok/owenna72

Owen ordered the fettuccine Alfredo and he and his friends seemed happy to walk out the door with untouched meals in their hands.

Not a bad idea!

pasta and salad at olive garden

TikTok/owenna72

Check out the video.

@owenna72

completely satiated @delta work @Olive Garden

♬ original sound – Very Delta

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 4.19.01 PM I’m never gonna eat the meal. A Customer Shared A Major Olive Garden Hack That Gets Him Two Meals For The Price Of One

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 4.19.22 PM I’m never gonna eat the meal. A Customer Shared A Major Olive Garden Hack That Gets Him Two Meals For The Price Of One

And one individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 4.19.58 PM I’m never gonna eat the meal. A Customer Shared A Major Olive Garden Hack That Gets Him Two Meals For The Price Of One

Olive Garden hack, coming in hot!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter