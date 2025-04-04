‘I’m never gonna eat the meal.’ – A Customer Shared A Major Olive Garden Hack That Gets Him Two Meals For The Price Of One

Olive Garden fans…this one’s for you.

A young man named Owen posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how they can get two meals from the Italian eatery for the price of one.

Owen showed viewers a video from another TikTokker who taught him and many others about the hack and he said, “I wonder when Olive Garden is going to catch on to the fact that when I order my meal, I’m never gonna eat the meal.”

Owen and his friends decided to load up on OG’s famous breadsticks, soup, and salad instead of eating their main courses.

Owen ordered the fettuccine Alfredo and he and his friends seemed happy to walk out the door with untouched meals in their hands.

Not a bad idea!

Olive Garden hack, coming in hot!

