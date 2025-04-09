Prices On Everything Are Going Up And This TikToker Got Warned Of Price Increases At Dollar Tree

If you are looking for cheap products that you need in your everyday life, Dollar Tree is a great place to shop.

According to this TikToker and the guy working at her Dollar Tree, however, that is about to change.

She made a video explaining what she was told, “I just went to the dollar store to get these balloons for my kids.”

Ok, that’s fun. Then she goes on to say what the guy at the checkout line said, “The guy that was working was like ‘get them today. They are going up next week, $2.'”

Wow, that is expensive for a balloon.

She goes on to give the rest of the conversation, “I was like ‘really?’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, bread $1.50, prayer candles $1.75, you can thank the president for that.'”

That is a big jump in prices. A lot of stuff like this is being affected by the trade wars.

She wraps up the video by saying, “I think everyone is coming here for their prayer candles and bread.”

Those types of items are almost always cheapest at the dollar stores, so that will impact their shoppers a lot.

If the prices are going up at Dollar Tree, I’m sure they will go up everywhere.

Check out the full video and see what you think for yourself.

Read through the comments as well.

You know this commenter is right.

There isn’t anywhere where they will be cheap.

This person thinks Dollar Tree will go out of business.

Inflation really hurts the poor the most.

