Kid Threatened To Run Away From Home While Angry, So Their Dad Packed A Suitcase And Let Them Walk Out The Door

Every kid learns one way or another that actions speak louder than words.

When one kid threatened to run away from home, their dad didn’t say no, but instead helped them pack and taught them a valuable lesson in the process.

You want to run away? Okay, let me help you pack… When I was around 10, I was arguing with my parents about something, and I don’t remember what it was. I remember threatening to run away as sort of a way to get what I wanted.

I didn’t really want to run away, but I thought it would do something. Dad asked if I really meant what I said, and I said yes. BAD MOVE

Dad: Okay then, let me help you do that. Dad took me into my room, pulled out a small suitcase, and started going through my things. As he was packing my suitcase up with clothes, he was giving me advice on where I should go, how to take care of myself, etc.

I was hysterical at the moment, sobbing and choking on tears as I insisted I was just kidding. Dad pretended to ignore me and kept giving advice. He also insisted that I was “so sure about leaving.”

He acted like his kind, fatherly self the entire time, which made it even worse that I thought about leaving. Eventually, I was outside of my house at night.

I don’t remember if Dad urged me out and kissed me goodbye, or I left on my own thinking my parents were kicking me out and couldn’t bear to stay and watch it all happen. I made it halfway down my driveway when Dad sprinted out of the house and grabbed me.

He hugged me and said he was just kidding, but I should never threaten to run away ever again. I never did, but years later, that memory still haunts me.

