Annoying Audience Member Was Recording A Musical With Her Phone, So Another Audience Member Made Sure To Do Something Annoying Too

Some people are so inconsiderate.

This woman was watching a musical performance when she noticed that the lady in front of her was recording the show with full brightness on her phone.

She found it really annoying, so she did something equally annoying to get back at her.

On One and Three Yesterday, I went to see a musical. It was a great performance. The production used a lot of inventive projection and lighting effects.

A lady in front of this woman was recording the performance on her phone.

My enjoyment of these was affected by the lady in the seat directly in front of me. She was videoing parts of the performance on her phone with the screen brightness tuned up to 11.

She annoyed the lady in front by clapping along near her ear.

So, it came to the big final “clap along” number. I clapped along with my hands rather closer to her ear than I would have otherwise. Also, whilst everyone else clapped on beats 2 and 4, I clapped on 1 and 3.

It’s sad how some people don’t know proper theater etiquette.

